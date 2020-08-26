3 hours ago

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffour has admonished supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to be patient and allow the newly constituted 12 member board of directors work.

The life patron of the club, Otumfour Osei Tutu II recently appointed an eminent 12 member board of directors for the club who have also appointed a CEO.

According to the former President who has in the past worked for Asante Kotoko, the club has gone past the good old days when things were rosy and must strive to get to the very top.

He was speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Opemsuo FM.

“The supporters of the Club should exercise patience with the Board of Directors to help them build a team that can compete well to the extent of achieving another Africa glory,”

“We have gone past the nostalgic moment and Kotoko is not that Kotoko we used to know that is why Otumfuo Osei Tutu II through his unparalleled wisdom has selected people with prerequisite skills to revive the Club, and that will need unflinching support from the rank and file of the Club,” he added.