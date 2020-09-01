2 hours ago

Former Ghana Black Stars coach and , Kwasi Appiah has urged supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to remain patient and stop the age old tactics of putting unrelenting pressure on management and coach's if results are not going their way.

He says the new Kotoko will require patience and time if the club is to reclaim it past glories and rightful position within African football.

According coach Kwasi Appiah who himself is a former player of Asante Kotoko al hands must be on deck if the club can reach the next level.

"Everyone must play his role very well in Kotoko reclaiming its lost glories but the supporters have the greatest of the role to play," he told Kumasi FM.

"They put pressure on coaches and management for results."

He also added that the club must find innovative ways to keeps its key players for more than a season.

"Everyone must have patience as we find ways of keeping our players for at least two or three years and how the technical team and management will work effectively."

"If all these things are put in place very well and the supporters exercise patience for the technical team to work on the team,automatically the target of winning trophies on the continent in the next two or three years will materialize."