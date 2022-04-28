36 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko have suspended left back Patrick Asmah for the remainder of the season for gross misconduct.

The 26 year old defender has reportedly been in arms with the head coach of the club Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum over a perceived lack of playing time.

He is said to have indulged the former University of Cape Coast lecturer in a serious squabbles after the team's shambolic 3-1 loss to Legon Cities last week.

The player's conduct has been deemed reprehensible by the the technical team hence the suspension from the management.

He has confirmed receiving a letter from the club indicating that he has been suspended for the rest of the season.

"Yes, I have received a communique from the technical team that I have been suspended for the rest of the season," he told Oyerepa FM.

Patrick Asmah who started the season strongly as the left back has seen his position taken over by Imoro Ibrahim.

He has played just ten matches all season for Kotoko.