2 hours ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will be without head coach Seydou Zerbo in their home fixture against Samartex FC.

Kotoko in a club statement released on Wednesday, revealed that they have granted their bereaved coach two weeks compassionate leave.

“Asante Kotoko management has granted Coach Seydou Zerbo a two-weeks off-duty after losing his son Zerbo Faical Mamadou on Tuesday evening in Burkina Faso.

“The Head Coach will head to Burkina Faso today from the Kotoka International Airport,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko indicated.

It added, “Coach Zerbo will miss our away game to Samatex FC later this month.”

The head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo has been afforded the chance by the club to travel to his native home of Burkina Faso.

This follows the demise of the gaffer's ten-year-old son, Mamadou Faical Zerbo who passed on in Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening

He has been granted a two-week compassionate leave by the club to go and mourn his son.

Mamadou Faical Zerbo, 10, died on Tuesday after suffering from complications from heart surgery he underwent.

Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the league cum President's Cup match which has seen a section of the fans calling for the head of the Burkinabe gaffer.

He will miss Kotoko's match day 21 game against Samartex FC with his assistant coach Orlando Wellington set to take charge of the team