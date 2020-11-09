20 minutes ago

The draw for the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions league has been done in Cairo, Egypt with Kumasi Asante Kotoko set to face Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou.

After which the winner of the tie between Kotoko and the Mauritanian side will face Al Hilal of Sudan versus Uganda Vipers.

The 10 teams who have consistently performed very well in the competition were exempted from the preliminary draw.

They are namely Wydad AC, Al Ahly SC, Espérance Tunis, TP Mazembe, Zamalek SC, Mamelodi Sundowns, Raja Club Athletic, Horoya AC, AS Vita Club and Primeiro de Agosto.

The club was formed in 1999 by a group of young people led by Ahmed Yahya Ould Abderrahmane who became the club's first president.

Their first appearance at a continental competition was in 2003 and was in the preliminary round, the club faced Niger's AS Niamey and the score was 2–2 in two of its matches and lost under the away goal rule in Niamey.

Their second and recent appearance was in 2014 and faced Guinea's Horoya AC, the first match was tied apiece with one goal each, Nouadhibou lost the second match 0–3 and was out of the competition..

Nouadhibou equalled the Mauritanian record for titles with eight after winning the 2018–19 championship. They won the league title that season with two remaining games after defeating their local rival ASAC Concorde.

The club qualified for the group stage of the 2019-20 CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Triangle FC of Zimbabwe 4-3 on aggregate in the play-off round.