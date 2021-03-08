2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will get a little windfall from the Confederation of African Football(CAF) for their troubles in participating in CAF interclub competitions.

The porcupine warriors will pocket $62,500 from CAF despite exiting the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup before the group stages where normally monies are paid to clubs.

CAF has decided to pay all clubs who exited the first round of the CAF Champions League and ConfederatiONS Cup the above mentioned sum of which Kotoko will benefit.

Kotoko started from the CAF Champions League before they were eleiminated by Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman before dropping to the Confederations Cup and suffered a sinilar fate as they were outed by ES Setif.

The money is coming from the FIFA Forward Relief Fund that is supposed to assuage the financial burden clubs are suffering since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.