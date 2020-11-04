1 hour ago

Kotoko are currently preparing for the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and will on Thursday host lower tier side Achiken United in a pre-season friendly match at the Adako Jachie training grounds.

The game will come off at 7:30 am be used by both sides to get their acts together as they try new formations, systems and players while getting fit.

Kotoko spent more than a fortnight in Koforidua where the team held a residential camping as they gear up for the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.

The porcupine warriors will open their season with a match against Techiman Eleven Wonders.