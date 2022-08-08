13 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will know their opponents for the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Tuesday, 9th August, 2022.

The draw for the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds will be conducted in Egypt at 16h00 local time.

This draw will mark the beginning of a journey to the 2022/23 season of both TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies Confederation Cup.

Wydad Athletic Club are the reigning TotalEnergies CAF Champions League champions. Another Moroccan club, RS Berkane are the defending champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup - having won the trophy twice in three years.

Preliminary rounds’ dates:

First Round (Home/Away): 09 – 11 Sep / 16 – 18 Sep 2022

Second Round (Home/Away): 07 – 9 Oct / 14 – 16 Oct 2022

Below are the teams engaged for the 2022-2023 Interclub competitions