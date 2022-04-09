42 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League table toppers Asante Kotoko will have to negotiate the tricky Hearts of Oak curve without he services of some four key players.

Kotoko will be without captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu who is suspended after receiving a straight red card in their game against Karela United.

Richmond Lamptey has been out injured for some time and has not been training with the squad whiles Justice Blay remains an injury doubt as he may need to pass a late fitness test to play against Hearts.

Isaac Oppong who shone brightly in the first round is along term absentee whiles center back Andrews Appau is also ruled out through injury.

Cameroonian duo George Mfegue and Frank Etouga who have scored 21 goals between them are in the squad alongside Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama.

The porcupine Warriors despite leading the Ghana Premier League table will be seeking revenge as they failed to beat a struggling Hearts side in their rescheduled first round game in Accra and also lost the President's Cup game to the phobians through a last gasp Patrick Razak goal.

Table toppers Kotoko have a healthy 13 point lead over reigning champions and fierce rivals Hearts of Oak ahead of the match.