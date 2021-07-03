56 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will this afternoon be without three key players when they take on city rivals King Faisal in their match day 32 clash at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Versatile Habib Mohammed and right full back Christopher Nettey are out of the match against King Faisal due to injury while left back cum winger Patrick Asmah is also out of the match due to illness.

The Porcupine Warriors go into the contest fresh from the narrow loss to rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday. The defeat left them in second place – three points behind their old foes with three matches to end the season.

The loss to Hearts of Oak ended a nine match unbeaten run – dating back to April 24 when they lost 2-1 to Medeama SC at home.

On player updates, Razak Ablaora, Yussif Mubarik and Moro Ibrahim who missed the game against Hearts of Oak are back in training and available for selection.

Asante Kotoko have lost 5, drawn 11 and won in 15 after 31 League matches – scoring 35 and conceding 18 goals in the process.

An official announcement from the club read:

