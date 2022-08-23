1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play four matches whiles in Sudan as they sharpen their arsenals for the coming season.

The Ghana Premier League champions will face Al Hilal on Tuesday, 23rd August 2022.

They will then face the same opponents on Friday, 26th August 2022 after which they will test their might against Tanzanian giants Simba SC on Sunday, 28th August 2022.

Kotoko will then take on a yet-to-be-named club that will play in the CAF Confederations Cup on the 30th or 31st August 2022.

Kotoko announced that their pre-season training tour to Turkey has been canceled due to issues with their traveling visa acquisition.

They are now in Sudan from 21st August- 1st September 2022 where they will play friendly matches with Champions League opponents.

The porcupine warriors were supposed to travel to Turkey and were to spend 15 days as the training tour was to start on 15th August and end on 30th August 2022.

It was to help the club be in shape for the CAF Champions League preliminary stage and the upcoming 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.