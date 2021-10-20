1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will wrap up their preseason training tour of the United Arab Emirates with their last friendly match on Thursday against a lower tier side on Thursday.

The porcupine warriors will face third tier side LaLiga Academy HPC at the Shababal Ahli Stadium in Dubai before returning to Ghana on Friday.

They were scheduled to play a friendly match against Atletico Arabia FC but abandoned the friendly match due to technical reasons and will play their next match on Thursday 21st October before they return to Ghana.

Kotoko have been training in Dubai since 13th October when they departed the country and have so far played two friendly matches with lower tier clubs with mixed results.

They lost 1-0 to Al Hilal United FC before drawing 1-1 with Liwa FC last Sunday in their second preseason game.

They will open up the 2021/22 campaign with a tie against Dreams FC.