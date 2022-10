7 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association is delighted to announce that the outstanding betPawa Premier League fixture between Bechem United and Champions Asante Kotoko will be played on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Fosu Gyeabuor Park

The match was rescheduled due to Asante Kotoko’s participation in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

All stakeholders are to take note of the new date and act accordingly.