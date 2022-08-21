1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is on a signing spree as they have bolstered their ranks with the capture of Nicholas Osei Bonsu.

He joins Asante Kotoko on a free transfer after leaving fellow Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The attacking midfielder joined Gold Stars on a one-year contract after Phar Rangers was dissolved some time ago.

He barely played for the Bibiani-based side during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season and made just three appearances.

Osei Bonsu has been training with Asante Kotoko since they traveled to Accra for their pre-season training and is said to have impressed the technical handlers of the club with a long-term contract in the offing.

Kotoko is expected to announce the signing of the versatile player in the coming days on a free transfer.

The reds have already signed the likes of Frederick Asare, Steven Mukwala, Ernest Osei Poku, Moise Pouaty and Thomas Pele.