3 hours ago

Board of Directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko will on Friday 7th August 2020 unveil the club's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah at the Sports Hotel.

The former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate has been the front runner for the Kotoko board for sometime now after being interviewed by the board of directors last month.

As a result of the Kotoko job It is understood Nana Yaw Amponsah has left his role as the President of Division One side Phar Rangers FC with the club put on sale.

It is believed that the failed GFA Presidential aspirant has received the all clear from the life patron and owner of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Nana Yaw Amponsah a certified FIFA intermediary has been charged to lead the club's drive into a new era of infrastructure and financial development.

The 36 year old football administrator holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the r University of Ghana, Legon.

He also has a Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester DE Monort University, UK.

A lot is expected from the young football Administrator as he is expected to lead the club out of the doldrums and over reliance on past glories and build a new era and a better future.