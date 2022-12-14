1 hour ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko engaged lower-tier side Asekem FC in a friendly match on Wednesday afternoon at the club Adako Jachie training grounds.

The reds pummeled the lower-tier side as they won by a hefty 5-1 scoreline in the friendly game.

Kotoko is currently preparing for the return of the Ghana Premier League which went on a break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The reds scored their goals through Boateng, Shadrach, Dwamena, whiles Dickson Afoakwa bagged a brace.

Kotoko last time out played a 0-0 drawn game with Bofoakwa Tano last Sunday with the league set to start on 19th December, 2022.

Asante Kotoko will play against Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, December 21 when the league resumes.

The league champions are third on the league standings and will be hoping for a win to climb higher on the log.