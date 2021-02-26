2 hours ago

The Ghana Premier League match day 16 tie between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United has been postponed due to some heavy rains at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday evening.

The game which was scheduled for 6pm kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium was called off as result of a heavy downpour Thursday afternoon, that left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.

Kotoko is expected to take on Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday in a re-arranged fixture that was to have been played on match day 15 but due to the club's CAF Confederations Cup second leg tie against ES Setif.

The public is to take note that a new date would be communicated in due course.