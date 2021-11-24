35 minutes ago

The match review panel of the Ghana Football Association haas handed a six match ban to the center referee in the Ghana Premier League match day 2 game between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 7.

Midway through the first half, Asante Kotoko defender Ismael Abdul Ganiyu launched a savage tackle on Bechem United striker Emmanuel Avornyo but the referee only showed the Black Stars defender a yellow card instead of red.

According to the match review panel, the center referee failed to apply the FIFA law 12 that talks about serious foul play, excessive tackles that endanger careers of other players attracting a sending off.

The referee stated in his defence that he was far from the action and so conferred with his fourth official Andrew Awurisa and so decided to hand the player in question the minimal punishment since he was unsure of what actually happened.

After the center referee and his fourth referee were shown a video footage of the incident they admitted erring while Assistant referee Alex Osam-Nyarko claimed not to have seen the incident due to the distance from where he was standing.

The Dr. Francis Eyiah Bediako led match review panel has decided to slap the center referee with a six game ban and the fourth referee a four match ban.