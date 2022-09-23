3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko will host Hearts of Oak in the super clash on Match Day of the betPawa Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday. Kotoko are coming into their first betPawa Premier League game after failing to progress in the CAF Champions League.

The porcupines are coming into the game without a loss in their last four Premier League games with their last home defeat dating back to May 2022 when they lost to Berekum Chelsea. Hearts of Oak are also chasing their first win of the season after failing to pick all points in six Premier League games. Hearts of Oak lost their last four 2020/21 Premier League games and have failed to win in their two betPawa Premier League matches.

Their last four Premier League meetings have not produced more than one goal here is a guideline to this weekend’s fixture - 2020/21 first leg (Asante Kotoko 0-0 Hearts of Oak) second leg ( Hearts of Oak 1-0 Asante Kotko) and in the 2021/22 first leg it ended 0-0 while the second leg went in favour of the Porcupines ( Asante Kotoko 1-0 Hearts of Oak ). Their last four meetings have produced only two goals with both sides having an advantage at home.

New Coach Seydou Zerbo will taste his first super clash on Sunday with players like John Tedeku, Enoch Morrison, Steven Mukwala, Frederick Asare, Nicholas Osei Bonsu and Nicholas Mensah all expected to have am feel of the Super Clash. For Accra Hearts of Oak, new recruit Konadu Yiadom who scored in his debut on Sunday, is set to pmake his second staright start for the Phobians – as Yassan Ouching, Junior Kaaba and Yakubu Zakari push for a starting berth.

Hearts of Oak have picked only one point from a possible six following an opening day defeat to Aduana FC and a draw against city rivals Great Olympics at home.

The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

In other fixtures for Match Day three:

Accra Lions will host Tamale City will aim to continue their winning run against Tamale City on Friday. The Northerners have failed to win a game in their first two Premier League games after losing to Karela United and Legon Cities. The new boys have conceded two goals and are yet to score in their first two Premier League matches.

Still in Accra - In-form Accra Great Olympics will host King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday. The Dade boys have picked four points in their first two Premier League games, winning against Bechem United and drawing against Hearts of Oak. King Faisal are coming into the game with two defeats in their first two Premier League games – having conceding five and scoring two goals. In their last two meetings - Great Olympics have picked four points. The last time King Faisal played against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium, they lost by two goals to one.

The battle of the newly promoted sides</strong> will go down at the Cape Coast Stadium where Kotoku Royals host Nsoatreman FC in week three. Kotoku Royals won their first game against Accra Lions at the same venue and will be hoping to continue their home form after losing to Dreams FC in their first away tie at the theatre of Dreams - Dawu. Nsoatreman will also taste their first away game of the season after putting up a good performance in their week two win against Gold Stars.

In Dormaa - Aduana FC will hope to get their third win of the season when they take on new boys Samartex 1996 at the Agyemang Badu Park. The Ogya boys are among the three Premier League sides with two consecutive wins this season. Samartex are also chasing their first win after drawing their first two games in the League. Bright Adjei has scored in his last two games and will look forward to increase his tally on Sunday.

In Tamale - Real Tamale United will host Legon Cities at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday. RTU have failed to pick three points this season after drawing at home against Samartex and losing to Medeama SC in Tarkwa. Legon Cities picked all points at the same venue in week two against Tamale City and will hope to record two consecutive away wins.

Dreams FC will travel to the west to face Karela United in another epic clash at Aiyinase with the hope of getting their third consecutive win in the League. The home side Karela United won their first home game against Tamale City and lost to Accra Lions in week two. Karela United have scored at least one goal in their last two games whiles Dreams FC have also scored twice in their last two Premier League games.

Bibiani Gold Stars will host Bechem United in their second home game after losing their first two matches to Dreams FC and Nsoatreman FC. Gold Stars will be hoping to get their first Premier League goal whiles Bechem United chase their first win after losing to Great Olympics in week One.

Elsewhere - Berekum Chelsea will battle in form Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Monday. Chelsea have won one game in the League whiles David Duncan’s side Medeama will be fighting for their third straight win this season.