Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s second leg CAF Champions League game against FC Nouadhibou has delayed for more than 30 minutes.

The game was supposed to have kicked off at exactly 3pm but as at filing this report at 3:39pm the game was yet to kick off.

Reports are that some players of the Mauritanian side have tested positive for coronavirus and they have been asked to be isolated from the whole team by the match commissioner but the team have reportedly declined.

This has forced the match officials to delay the game and have reportedly sent a communique to CAF headquarters for response.

It remains unclear whether the match will go ahead as the CAF rules starts that except for a force majeure if a game delays for more than 30 minutes it should be called off.

The first leg in Mauritania ended 1-1 last week.