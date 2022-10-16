1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko defeated lower-tier side Al Jazeera Academy 7-1 in a friendly game at the Adako Jachie training pitch on Saturday morning.

It is among a series of friendly matches the club has been engaging in the absence of football.

The reds have resorted to the friendly game to keep their match sharpness with the league on break due to a legal tussle between the Ghana Football Association and Ashgold SC.

Asante Kotoko dominated the match for the majority of the 90 minutes as the coach handed opportunities to a lot of players who have not played much.

Kotoko won the game with a brace each from Samuel Boateng and Stephen Amankona and a goal each from Richmond Lamptey, Dickson Afoakwa and Mensah before the lower tier side scored a consolation game to make it 7-1.

It remains unclear when the betPawa Premier League will resume as the GFA is still battling will Ashgold SC in court with the case to be heard on 20th October 2022.