8 hours ago

In the realms of the spirit it appears Asante Kotoko have wrapped up Sunday's crunch fixture against sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The founder and leader of Christ True Word of God Ministries, Prophet Kwaku Mensah Otabil says that the reds will triumph over their arch rivals on.

Kotoko will face perennial rivals Hearts of Oak in their outstanding match day 7 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 20th February,2022.

Prophet Mensah Otabil an avid Accra Hearts of Oak fan in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM says that Kotoko will score three goals but Hearts will pull one back through Awako starts

"Kotoko has a goal in the opening 15 minutes. Kotoko will win 3-0 but the second goal will bring some misunderstanding because it will be from the spot kick."

"Hearts has only a goal in the game and that can only be scored by Awako if only they will start him. So all Kumasi people should be patient, Kotoko will win the game." He ended

The match will come off at 3pm local time on Sunday.