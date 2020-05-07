3 hours ago

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Kwame Bonsu of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recently reached a settlement agreement with Tunisian giants Esperance about their two way transfer and money tussle.

The Kumasi based club owed Esperance an amount of $240,000 from the illegal transfer of Emmanuel Clottey in 2015 while the Tunisian side owed Kotoko $150,000 from the transfer of their midfielder Kwame Bonsu from 2019.

FIFA issued Kotoko with an ultimatum to either pay the said amount of have a transfer ban placed on them.

But through Ashford Tetteh Oku's CLOSEmarking Consult the two clubs were able to reach an amicable settlement.

It has been confirmed that Kotoko will get 20% onward transfer fee from any sale of Kwame Bonsu to any club from Esperance.

''Asante Kotoko won't forfeit its 20% onward transfer benefit in Kwame Bonsu deal should Esperance transfer him,it wasn't part of the pact,'' consultant Ashford Tetteh Oku told Oyerepa FM.

''That was not part of the pact between Asante Kotoko and Esperance. There is a transfer contract from Kotoko to Esperance which is still in existence, the issue is payment of transfer fee which has been resolved, as to the onward transfer or whatever is still in existence.

''Kotoko is only hoping that the player gets a bumper deal so they get enough.''

The former Kotoko midfielder has been impressive since joining and Kotoko will hope a bumper deal arrives soon.