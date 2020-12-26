1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says he cannot confirm whether Maxwell Konadu will return to the club again as coach.

Reports in the local media has suggested that there has been talks underway to get the coach who was sacked after Kotoko's one nil defeat to Great Olympics to return to the club.

When asked in an interview on Oyerepa Fm whether he is aware he answered no and said if the board and management thinks he should return he will have no problem with that.

"I can't confirm that Maxwell Konadu will return to Kotoko, if in the wisdom of the board, management and all and sundry he should return, we can never say never"

He was also quizzed how much Kotoko will have to pay their former coach as severance package and his response is his three months salary.

"Asante Kotoko will have to pay Coach Maxwell Konadu's 3 months salary should he not return"" he revealed.