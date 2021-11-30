3 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Kwabena Amponsah Mensah says that his former side will win the 2021/2022 league title.

The reds have started the season in blistering form having won all four matches and drawing one last Sunday against Karela at Anyinase.

Kotoko have failed to win the league title since las doing so in the 2013/2014 season missing last year's title to perennial rivals Hearts of Oak.

According to Herbert Mensah he predicted even before the season started that Kotoko will win the league if they remain united and committed and still stands by it.

Speaking to Kumasi based Akoma FM, he urged the team to unite in other to win laurels and called for support for the team.

"I predicted earlier before the league started that Kotoko will win the league, and I still stand by that If there's unity and great understanding amongst all the major stakeholder then no team can out compete Kotoko."

"Kotoko is bigger than every individual, every time there's a dispute or people are annoyed or there are factions, what people fail to realize is that kotoko is bigger than everyone else."

"I still stand by it that Kotoko will win the league with unity, also I think kotoko is the best prepared team and stronger than all the other clubs. If you love Kotoko support kotoko not individuals." He ended

Kotoko will on Sunday host city neighbours King Faisal in a match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.