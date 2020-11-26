53 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko winger Augustine Okrah is on the verge of sealing a move to a yet to be named Moroccan side.

The player reportedly arrived in the North African country on Wednesday to to seal the move which has the blessing of his parent club.

Okrah who has a few months left on his two year contract he signed with Kotoko will in the coming days undergo a medical examination before sealing the transfer with the Moroccan topflight side.

The move is a win win situation for the porcupine warriors who registered the player in the 2020/2021 season as he has few months left on his contract but the club his parent club will get a transfer fee.

He joined Kotoko in 2019 after a short stint with Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

“Augustine Okrah and Kotoko top hierarchy agreed to this move since it is a win-win situation,” a source close to the player told AshesGyamera.com in an interview.

“He left the country earlier this week and currently in Morocco to undergo his medical. Hopefully, everything will go through and he will join his new club and Kotoko will also have some financial cushion from his sale to help their course.

“It is left with a couple of months on his contract and could’ve just opted to wait for it to expire and go as a free agent mid-season but he has Kotoko at heart and decided to move at a time where they will benefit because this is a club that gave him the first platform as a professional player. All the details of the contract and name of the club will be officially out soon,” the source added

Okrah won the 2013/14 Ghana Premier League goal king after netting 16 goals and was also adjudged the Best Player of the League.