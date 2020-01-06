2 hours ago

Asante winger Emmanuel Gyamfi is a new dad and that is why during his superb performance against Legon Cities Fc on Friday night he placed a ball under his shirt depicting a pregnant woman while also sucking his thumb in one of his celebrations.

The speedster put on a virtuoso display in Kotoko's 3-1 win over moneybags Legon Cities Fc in their match day 2 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

Legon Cities scored the first goal on the 10th minute through Greek born Ghanaian winger Panayotis Papadopoulos to make it one nil but Augustine Okrah equalized before half time.

Two second half goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi gave Kotoko all three points and in one of his two goals he depicted the baby celebration with reports confirming that his girlfriend has delivered of a bouncing baby girl hence that baby celebrations.