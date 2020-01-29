1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko wiz-kid Matthew Anim Cudjoe has donated GH¢ 1,000 (50% of his winning bonus against Hearts of Oak) to injured fan Augustine Oppong.

Oppong was shot in the eye by a police officer, who pulled to trigger to disperse violent fans after the club's defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

He has been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and currently recovering but struggling to speak.

Each Kotoko player received a special winning bonus of GH¢ 2,000 after the 2-1 win over the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Cudjoe came on in the 68th minute and he sparkled for the Porcupine Warriors.

His shot at goal struck the hand of defender Mohammed Alhassan inside the box for a late penalty which was converted by Naby Keita for the points.