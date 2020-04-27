2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko youngster, Christopher Nettey has set his sight continuing with his education at some point in his career.

According to the highly rated right back, football is not a life-tine job hence his determination to combine it with education in order to be able to become an engineer or football scout.

Speaking in an interview with online portal Sports Africa.com, the former Attram De Wisser Academy graduate revealed that his love for education dated back to his childhood days.

“I have always loved schooling as a young boy growing up", Nettey said

"I never missed school because my dad was strict with that through my primary school at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Institute to senior high where I studied Engineering at Government Technical Training Institute.

“For my father, he preferred I go to school as he wanted me to become an Engineer than playing football", the young defender added.

Nettey further expressed his desire to continue with his education in other to realize his dream of becoming an engineer or a Football scout.

"Football is not a lifetime job, it ends at mid 40s, hopefully along my career, I will go back to the classroom to acquire more as I intend to become an Engineer or Football Scout soon”, he concluded.

Nettey joined Asante Kotoko from tier two side Attram De Visser at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season, and has since established himself as an integral member of the Maxwell Konadu’s side.

He has featured in 13 games and won one man of the match award in the league.