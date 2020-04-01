1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko young midfield sensation, Godfred Asiamah is on the verge of joining Karela United on a six-month loan deal, according to local media report.

Sources say the Porcupine Warriors are set to farm out the talented midfielder to the Anyinase based side for the rest of the season, as they seek to get him some playing time.

The 20-year-old has been struggling for regular playing time with the 'Kum Apem' lads since his arrival in 2019.

He joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal after ending his stint with fellow Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC

Asiamah has made only two appearances for Asante Kotoko due to series of injury.