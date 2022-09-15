1 hour ago

Administrative Manager for the Ghana League Clubs Association, GHALCA, Oduro Nyarko says that Kotoko's decision to stay away from the G6 tournament grievously affected the revenues generated.

The Ghana Premier League champions withdrew from the pre-season tournament as they had their own plans of traveling overseas to Turkey for their pre-season before they ended up going to Sudan after difficulties with traveling visa.

According to the GHALCA chief, aside from the Hearts of Oak game which gave them GHC10,000 all other five teams did not even generate GHC 1,000 per game.

"In terms of money, Kotoko’s absence affected our revenue, but the quality of play was not affected in any way."

“With the exception of Hearts of Oak game which gave us something in the region of 10,000Gh, all the others did not even yield 1000Gh."

He however adds that despite the absence of Asante Kotoko he is not sure the quality of the competition was compromised in any way.

"If Kotoko had played in the competition, we would have gotten more money than we are getting now but as to whether it would have made the competition more competitive, I can't say for sure."

Accra Great Olympics won the tournament after beating Bechem United in the finals on penalties.