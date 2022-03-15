8 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko youngster Augustine Agyapong has dedicated his goal scored against Bibiani Gold Stars to his late father.

The 17 year defender scored his first ever goal for Asante Kotoko in their 5-0 drabbing of Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Agyapong was impressive through out the game and added a goal to his impressive display for the porcupines.

He joined Kotoko from lower tier side Delsanco FC at the start of the season and has made the right back slot his own despite a slow start to his Kotoko career.

The 17 year old defender recently lost his father Mr. Andrews Oduro Manu who will be interred on Friday and dedicated his maiden Kotoko goal to his late father.

"Back to winning ways. I am glad and honoured to score my first official goal for this great club. I dedicate it to my Dad, he rests this Friday." he wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you all for the messages and support. I appreciate the love."

Kotoko will travel to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders in their match day 21 clash.