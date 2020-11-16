1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Brazilian import Fabio Gama has finally landed in Ghana after signing for the porcupine warriors last month.

The 28 year old midfielder was the last of Kotoko's new signings yet to join the team after Muniru Sulley joined training last week.

He was met on arrival by the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, International Relations manager Akosua Dentaa Amoateng.

The Brazilian appears to have traveled to Ghana with his wife and young child as he begins his Ghana adventure with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He has signed a two year contract with the Ghana Premier Leagu giants .

Gama. 28, has been without a club since March this after leaving Swedish side Jönköping Södra where he played 33 matches for the Swedish elite division scoring three goals while providing two assists.

The left footed central midfielder has in the past played for EC Bahia, Botafogo, Serrano Ba,Itabaina SE ,ABC FC among others all in his native Brazil.

In Sweden he also played for Värnamo in 2019 before joining Jönköping Södra a year later.

The Ribeira do Pombal born Brazilian is a central midfielder by trade but can also play as a center forward and a left winger too.