1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed some piece of good news on the injury front as teen sensation Clinton Opoku has returned from injury.

The club announced the return of the 19-year-old attacker who has been on the mend for a long time.

Opoku suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in January keeping him away from the team for 11 months.

After going through surgery, rigorous rehabilitation, and treatment the promising 19-year-old forward has started training with the reds.

The forward has played just a game for the club against Aduana Stars in the 2020/2021 season before suffering the injury setback.

He joined Kotoko on a four-year deal from defunct Phar Rangers on a four-year deal in 2021.

Kotoko will in the coming days resume training to prepare for the league which returns on December 19.