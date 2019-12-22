2 hours ago

Coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant says Kotoko's equalizer against Hearts of Oak should not have stood as it was an offside.

The Phobians lost 2-1 to Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after taking the lead in the 37th minute through a Kofi Kordzi spot kick.

But an own goal from Aminu Alhassan which bizarrely his coach is claiming was offside leveled things up on the stroke of half time before a second half header from substitute Naby Keita handed Kotoko the win and another President's Cup triumph.

''I just thought that the game was pretty tight and they took the chances, we didn't. We had chances. They actually had two chances and they scored them, '' Grant said in his post-match conference.

''Obviously the first half was pretty even. I think there was a bit of nervousness as well. But overall, I was quite pleased, we can still play better.

''But, you know, we have got some young boys in the team and they have to get to be used to the expectations.

''So for me, I was quite pleased with the way we played, but we can still improve on certain matters of the game but I believe that maybe the first goal was offside but that's part and parcel of of football.''

Next for the Phobians is to prepare for their league opener against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.