Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of January.

Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella Etouga has earned a nomination for the top award alongside Ashantigold SC Yaw Annor and Umar Bashiru of Karela FC.

The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for January award will be announced on Friday February 25, 2022 live on GFA News.

The winner of the Award will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.

Below are the statistics:

Franck Mbella Etouga (Asante Kotoko SC)

5 Goals scored

2 MVPs won

Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC)

4 Goals scored

1 MVP won

Umar Bashiru (Karela United FC)

4 Goals scored

1 MVP won