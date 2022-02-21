Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of January.
Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella Etouga has earned a nomination for the top award alongside Ashantigold SC Yaw Annor and Umar Bashiru of Karela FC.
The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for January award will be announced on Friday February 25, 2022 live on GFA News.
The winner of the Award will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.
Below are the statistics:
Franck Mbella Etouga (Asante Kotoko SC)
5 Goals scored
2 MVPs won
Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC)
4 Goals scored
1 MVP won
Umar Bashiru (Karela United FC)
4 Goals scored
1 MVP won
