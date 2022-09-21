4 hours ago

The mass exodus at Asante Kotoko seems to have no end in sight after literally selling off the entire team that won the Ghana Premier League title last season.

According to multiple reports in the local media, Cameroonian forward Georges Rodrigues Mfegue is close to departing the club for greener pastures.

Mfegue is reportedly close to sealing a transfer to Egyptian side Ismaily SC after last season's top scorer Frank Mbella joined another Egyptian side Al Masry last Sunday.

He joined Asante Kotoko from Cameroonian side Avion du Nkam last season and helped the Kumasi-based side win the Ghana Premier League title.

The forward contributed eight goals and four assists to the club as they won their 25th league title.

Frank Mbella who shares the same agent with his compatriot Georges Mfegue engineered a move last week and his compatriot is expected to also leave the club with a switch to the Egyptian side imminent in the coming days.

Mfegue played in the two CAF Champions League preliminary matches against RC Kadiogo which Kotoko eventually lost 3-1 on penalties and that may be his last for the club.