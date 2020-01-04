23 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh has expressed delight at the level of energy and endurance he has started with after recovering from a ten months injury.

The tricky winger started full training with the Porcupine Warriors last week and is preparing himself for the club’s next league game against Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi.

Speaking to the media in the build up to the weekends action, the former Karela United player stressed that he feels like a fresh footballer who has not been injured before and believes he will come back stronger than before.

“The level is high but not as compared to my colleagues but when we play, I can also pray and the support the team.”

“I’m impressed with the level of energy and endurance. If I can run as if nothing happened to me and give passes well, it means all is well.”

“It is a gradual process, I will surely come back strongly", Baakoh said.

Maxwell Baakoh will be hoping to be named in Asante Kotoko's match day squad for the game against Chelsea on Sunday.