1 hour ago

Sensational Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu has identified compatriots Sulley Muntari and Mubarak Wakaso as his footballing role models, claiming that he wants to be like them.

The highly rated midfield maestro has had an impressive start to life as a Red despite the injury problems he's had to endure in the first round of 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign.

In an interview with the Kotoko Express App team, Mudasiru Salifu revealed that he is a big fan of Sulley Muntari as well as Mubarak Wakaso and will like to become like them.

“I have been following Sulley Muntari and Wakaso for a very long time since I was a child. If am surfing social media and I pounce on a video of Muntari or Wakaso I make sure I watch the video. When I see them I feel very happy and I want to become like them”, Salifu disclosed.

Mudasiru’s appearance has been limited after suffering two separate injuries in the course of season, he has featured in 6 matches out of 14 games.