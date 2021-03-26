58 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's latest Brazilian import Michael Vinicius has arrived in Ghana ahead of the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

He was met on arrival at the Kotoko International airport by the Club's CEO,Nana Yaw Amponsah, supporters chief Christopher Damenya.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko announced the signing of the Brazilian player during the second transfer window.

Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais a forward and has signed a two and half year contract with the porcupine warriors.

The 27 year old forward has in the past played for Swedish sides Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF.

He is the second Brazilian player to join Kumasi Asante Kotoko after Fabio Gama was acquired by the club at the beginning of the current season.

Michael is a Fluminese youth team product and made 11 appearances for the Brazilian giants scoring just a game for his side.