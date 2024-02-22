5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko winger Nicholas Mensah is steadfast in his determination, alongside his teammates, to clinch the Ghana Premier League title by the end of the season.

Despite encountering initial challenges in the campaign, the Porcupine Warriors have demonstrated significant improvement, securing a commendable third place in the first half of the domestic top-flight competition.

As the Premier League resumes this weekend, Kotoko is gearing up to face Heart of Lions in the week 18 fixture. Mensah, who recently returned from suspension, is eager to contribute to the team's pursuit of glory.

"We expect our fans to unite and rally behind us. We assure them that we will win the Ghana Premier League title. We have been talking to ourselves, and we will do everything possible to win the title at the end of the season," conveyed Mensah to the club's media.

Mensah played a crucial role in Kotoko's recent triumph in the J.A Kufuor Cup against Nsoatreman FC, marking his return to action and emphasizing the team's determination to succeed in the league.

His comeback follows a period of suspension due to allegations of double identity, with Mensah previously registered as Louis Mensah with former team Damasua Delsanco FC.

Despite facing challenges, including a complaint from Aduana FC regarding player eligibility, Kotoko and Mensah have persevered, with the Disciplinary Committee of the FA ultimately clearing Kotoko of any wrongdoing.

The Porcupine Warriors are now laser-focused on their quest for the Ghana Premier League title, with Mensah playing a pivotal role in their pursuit of success.