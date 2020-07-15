2 days ago

Despite the imposition of a transfer ban by the Manhyia Palace, Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko will continue with their quest to secure permanently, the services of midfielder Justice Blay from Medeama SC.

Owner and Life Patron of the club, Otumfour Osei Tutu II imposed a transfer ban on the Porcupine Warriors for a least a season but that will not apply to Blay should the club reach an agreement with his parent club.

The ban was placed on the Kumasi based club in a bid to reduce waste of resources that hindered the progress of the club in the three-year period that Board Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei was in charge.

Midfielder Justice Blay has returned to parent club Medeama after spending a season on loan in Kumasi and the Porcupine Warriors are expected to complete his transfer.

With the club selected to represent Ghana in next season's CAF Champions league, they will require all their best Arsenals in order to compete with their African counterparts.

Blay, having established himself as a regular feature in Kotoko's set up since his loan move to the club, is certainly not one player the club will like to lose at present and the club has already reportedly open talks with Medeama over a deal.