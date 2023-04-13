1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed a huge helping hand ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash with Berekum Chelsea with the recovery of midfielder Rashid Nortey.

The reigning Ghana champions will travel to Berekum over the weekend to face Berekum Chelsea in a match day 26 clash.

Nortey who joined Kotoko from Medeama during the second round on a free transfer has been sidelined with an injury in their match against Nsoatreman FC.

The creative hub has returned to training and has been training with his teammates since Thursday.

His injury return will be very significant for coach Abdulai Gazale as the reds hope to close the gap on league leaders Aduana Stars.

Rashid Nortey has scored once for the club since joining the club in January in the five matches he has played.