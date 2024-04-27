7 hours ago

In an exciting matchday-28 encounter at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa, champions Medeama and Asante Kotoko settled for a draw, with a goal apiece.

The game saw both teams delivering captivating performances, with a goal scored in each half, maintaining Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum's impressive record against Medeama.

The deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute when Steve Desse Mukwala of Asante Kotoko showcased his aerial prowess, heading home a well-executed goal.

Despite the setback, Medeama displayed resilience and determination, pulling level before halftime. Diawise Taylor converted a penalty kick after Bernandinho Tetteh was brought down in the box, ensuring parity on the scoreboard.

Both teams continued to push for a winning goal in the second half, but neither managed to find the back of the net again. The match ended in a draw, with Medeama possibly feeling they missed out on a victory at home.

For Medeama, the draw signifies two points dropped, emphasizing the need to secure points in upcoming matches to maintain their position in the top-four.

On the other hand, the result is a positive one for Asante Kotoko and coach Prosper Nartey Ogum, who have garnered four points from their last two matches amidst a challenging season.

Overall, the match provided an entertaining spectacle for fans, showcasing the competitive spirit and determination of both teams in the Ghana Premier League.