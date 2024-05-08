1 hour ago

Steven Dese Mukwala, forward for Asante Kotoko, has revealed that the club's remarkable reversal of fortunes was sparked by the inspiring words of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Asante Kotoko had endured a challenging start to the second round, enduring a seven-match winless streak, with six losses in that period. The concerning form prompted a summoning of the players, coach, and management team by the King, who serves as the club's Patron.

In this pivotal meeting, Otumfuo charged the team to reclaim their best form and uphold the esteemed reputation of Asante Kotoko.

Since their encounter with Otumfuo, Kotoko has experienced a resurgence, remaining unbeaten in their subsequent three matches, securing two wins and a draw.

Mukwala, who has played a crucial role in Kotoko's recent successes, attributed much of the team's motivation to the words of the King.

"The motivation and words of wisdom from the King have spurred us on significantly," Mukwala expressed on the club's YouTube channel.

"It served as a powerful reminder of the grandeur of Asante Kotoko. That's the driving force behind our current motivation," he emphasized.

With the Ghana Premier League currently on a two-week hiatus, Kotoko will resume action against Chelsea in two weeks' time, buoyed by their newfound inspiration and determination.