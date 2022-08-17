47 minutes ago

Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals were off to a flying start on Match Day One of the Division One League Super Cup following a 1-0 win against Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs at the Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf Tuesday evening.

The two sides went into the game aiming for a win to move to the top of Group A after the first game between Nsoatreman FC and Liberty Professionals ended 1-1.

Richard Dzikoe opened the scoring for Kotoku Royals in the 7th minute as he latched on to a lovely pass before slotting the ball into the roof of the net with his left foot. Dzikoe, a consistent attacker for the side in the last couple of seasons scored nine goals in the 2021/22 season to qualify them to the Premier League.

ichard Addae came very close to fetching the equalizer for Ebusua Dwarfs inside 23 minutes but his shot hit the post – a major let off for the Akyem Oda lads.

The Cape Coast lads came close for the second time – this time Enoch Afram prodded home from close range in the 74th minute but the referee whistled for an offside against the diminutive attacker leaving the score at 1-0 in favour of Kotoku Royals.

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs continued to be resolute and dominant pressing for the equalizer but their efforts yielded no dividend as Kotoku Royals held on to win 1-0 at the Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf.