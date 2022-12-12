1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League newbies Kotoku Royals have parted ways with their head coach Seth Ablade barely five months after his appointment.

The club's hierarchy have not been impressed with the performance of the former Medeama technical director.

“Kotoku Royals Football Club have relieved Seth Ablade from official duties as head coach. The club would like to thank coach and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” part of a statement from Kotoku Royals said in a statement on Monday.

In the interim, deputy coach Akakpo Patron will take charge of the team while efforts are underway to appoint a substantive head coach.

“Assistant coach Raphael Akakpo Patron will take temporary charge as first team coach until a new coach is appointed,” the Kotoku Royals statement added.

The club currently sits bottom of the Ghana Premier League table and needs to bring in a top coach to turn things around to avoid relegation.