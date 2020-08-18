Glamor on the high seas. Two former UD Las Palmas players that is Kevin Prince Boateng and Alberto Aquilani are spending the holidays together before the season returns.
After a long season which had a lot of stress on players due to the coronavirus, the pair have taken a vacation and have been pictured together.
Aquilani currently plays for UD Las Palmas and was teammates with the nomadic KP Boateng who has played for more than a dozen clubs.
The Ghanaian played on loan for Turkish side Besiktas and will be making a return to Fiorentina when the season resumes.
In addition, they were accompanied by their agent and friend Edoardo Crnjar.
https://twitter.com/KPBofficial/status/1295348500381806599
