3 hours ago

Glamor on the high seas. Two former UD Las Palmas players that is Kevin Prince Boateng and Alberto Aquilani are spending the holidays together before the season returns.

After a long season which had a lot of stress on players due to the coronavirus, the pair have taken a vacation and have been pictured together.

Aquilani currently plays for UD Las Palmas and was teammates with the nomadic KP Boateng who has played for more than a dozen clubs.

The Ghanaian played on loan for Turkish side Besiktas and will be making a return to Fiorentina when the season resumes.

In addition, they were accompanied by their agent and friend Edoardo Crnjar.

