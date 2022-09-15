1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has showered plaudits on former Black Stars teammate Kevin Prince Boateng.

The pair played together at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup for the Black Stars.

According to Gyan, Boateng was not initially in the plans of the Black Stars coach but he worked hard enough to get a place in the starting line up.

This comes in the wake of a lot of Ghanaians born abroad being handed a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup even without kicking a ball.

The often controversial KP Boateng made 15 appearances for the Black Stars between 2010-2014 mostly in World Cup games.

Speaking at the launch of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league Gyan said

“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,”

The former Ghana captain was speaking about players who have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars.

