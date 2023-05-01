29 minutes ago

Heart of Lions, a football club based in Kpando, Ghana, has successfully secured a spot in the Ghana Premier League for next season, with only five games left in the Access Bank Division One Zone Three League.

This feat is a result of their remarkable performance and consistency throughout the season, which saw them clinch the Division One League Zone 3 championship with an impressive 16-point lead over their closest competitors, Vision FC who lost to Attram de Visser while Samper FI also lost to Na God FC.

Heart of Lions has a proud history of producing top-quality football players, including Gladson Awako, John Boye, Gilbert Fiamenyo, Stephen Ahorlu, Haminu Dramani, Sadat Bukari, Dominic Adiyiah, and Togolese Komlan Amewou, among others.

Despite being relegated from the elite league in 2015, alongside Brong Ahafo United and Accra Great Olympics, the team has been striving to regain their spot in the top flight, and they have now achieved their objective.

As the Lions prepare to take on Golden Kicks at the Tema Stadium on Monday afternoon, their fans can celebrate their well-deserved promotion to the Ghana Premier League and look forward to watching their beloved team compete at the highest level once again.